National Carriers names Kenny Hume May Driver of the Month

IRVING, Texas — National Carriers Inc. (NCI) has named company driver Kenny Hume its May Driver of the Month. A first-generation Class A CLD holder, Hume left a 20-year career in retail to pursue life on the road. He has now driven for NCI for six years.

“I enjoy this lifestyle — the freedom and challenges associated with being on time with my loads, plus the opportunity to see great scenery along the way,” Hume said.

NCI provides drivers with a scorecard to track its ratings among other company drivers, he explained. These ratings determine recipients of quarterly bonuses in fuel economy, utilization and safety. Drivers who are in the top 25% in these three areas earn an additional bonus and are named to the President’s Award of Excellence.

“Kenny is an outstanding representative of what our firm is focused on: safety, service, and citizenship,” said Ed Kentner, spokesman for NCI. “He does his job at the highest level, not for recognition, but as a challenge to himself to strive for perfection. Whether delivering into the heart of New York City or a rural setting, he is prompt and professional.”

As National Carrier Inc.’s May Driver of the Month, Hume received a $1000 bonus and became a finalist for 2021 Driver of the Year. NCI’s Driver of the Year will receive a $10,000 bonus.