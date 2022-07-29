FleetUp launches cargo security solution with real-time shipment management

SAN JOSE, Calif. — To combat the continuing rise of cargo thefts, FleetUp has released a cargo security solution with shipment monitoring.

Company officials say that it will ensure goods and high-value assets reach their destinations.

More than $30 billion of cargo is stolen in the US every year, according to the FBI.

In addition to replacing lost shipments, businesses have to dedicate resources to additional customer support, working with law enforcement and expediting replacements.

Supply Chain Dive reports that businesses need to generate $2 million to offset every $200,000 of lost cargo.

“FleetUp attacks the theft problem with a multi-pronged approach — first by protecting the entire container, second by protecting individual shipments, and finally, combining the two to provide an all-in-one cargo security solution,” a company news release stated.

FleetUp’s container tracking and security technology features the industry’s only break-in alerts.

“These are much more precise than other solutions, which send notifications when containers enter or leave geofences — a common activity that has far too many false positives to be a useful anti-theft tool,” the news release stated. “FleetUp’s SMS and email alerts provide exceptional accuracy, notifying users the moment thieves actually enter containers.”

FleetUp’s shipment protection technology stops theft at several points, according to the company.

Those points are:

Showing users the real-time GPS location of their high-value shipments, to eliminate blind spots.

Eliminating manual processes errors with automated shipment registering and tracking.

Automatically categorizing shipments as “late” or “lost” so users always maintain full shipment traceability.

Operations that need comprehensive theft protection can use FleetUp’s combined shipment and cargo protection product for an additional layer of protection.

For example, when a shipment is taken away from its container, users will be notified via SMS or email alerts.

According to BSI Supply Chain Solutions and insurance provider TT Club, 71% to 87% of cargo theft occurs when cargo is in transit. This feature gives users the power to respond to in-transit theft the moment it occurs.

Operations that need comprehensive theft protection can purchase FleetUp’s combined shipment and container security as an all-in-one cargo security solution or purchase them separately, according to the company

“Until now, operations have had to settle for simple asset tracking solutions that focus on location without any additional data, automation or alerts,” said Ezra Kwak, founder and CEO of FleetUp. “These solutions simply don’t provide the kind of visibility that lets drivers and operators see the real-time vulnerabilities of their high-value assets. With FleetUp, all of that data is available on a single, comprehensive cloud platform.”

More information about FleetUp’s cargo security solution is available at fleetup.com.