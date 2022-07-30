Kentucky transportation secretary issues orders to help speed delivery of fuel, supplies, power restoration in flood-stricken counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has issued an order to help speed urgently needed fuel, supplies and restoration of power to flood-stricken counties of eastern Kentucky, following a state of emergency declared by Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday.
Gray’s order applies to commercial vehicles actively engaged in relief efforts.
It exempts drivers from limits on hours of driving and having to stop at weight stations if they are delivering fuel and other needed supplies or engaged in debris removal and restoration of power. It also exempts the vehicles from fees for overweight/over-dimensional permits.
“Gov. Beshear wants to ensure there’s no delay in getting relief to the people who are suffering in eastern Kentucky,” Gray said.
Gray’s official order will remain in effect through 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 15. To ensure the safety of the traveling public, contracted drivers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in their vehicles.
View the order here.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.