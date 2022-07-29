James Johnson wins 2022 Landstar All-Star Truck Giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Landstar driver James Johnson of Arlington, Texas, has won a sky blue 2023 Volvo VNL860 with all the registration and tax fees paid as part of the company’s 2022 All-Star Truck Giveaway.

“The truck giveaway was the highlight of the 2022 Landstar Business Capacity Owner (BCO) All-Star Celebration held (in July) in Orlando, Florida, and marked the 45th truck giveaway by Landstar,” a news release stated.

Johnson, who was inducted as part of the new class of Landstar Million Mile Safe Drivers during the event, leased on to Landstar in 2004 and says the new truck will allow him to take loads to and from more parts of the country.

Johnson, who plans to pass his business down to his son one day, said he hopes this new truck will bring his business and family success for many years to come.

Johnson was one of four finalists randomly drawn from the pool of Landstar’s more than 1,100 eligible BCOs, Landstar’s term for independent truck owner-operators leased to a Landstar motor carrier.

Onstage at the ceremony, the finalists each selected one of four boxes, one of which contained a replica truck key.

“I picked box number two because I was drawn second as a finalist, and I took that as a sign to which box I should choose,” Johnson said.

When asked how he felt about winning the new truck, he said, “All I can say is, God is good.”

The All-Star Truck Giveaway is exclusively reserved for Landstar Million Mile Safe Drivers and Roadstar honorees — the best and safest Landstar BCOs. Each of the owner-operators has driven at least a million consecutive miles with Landstar without a preventable accident.

The Roadstar designation is awarded to the “best of the best” for high levels of safety, productivity and excellence in customer service.

“We are proud of the safety-first Landstar independent owner-operators who have reached the Million Mile Safe Driver and Roadstar milestones and are pleased to continue the annual tradition of giving away a new truck to one of Landstar’s best and safest,” said Landstar President and CEO Jim Gattoni.

“We appreciate the contributing support of our sponsor companies, like Comdata, in helping us reward an independent owner-operator’s service excellence with a chance to win such a life-changing prize.”