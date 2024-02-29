FMCSA drops 5 ELDs from registered providers list

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has removed five electronic logging devices (ELDs) from its list of registered ELDs, according to a Feb. 29 statement.

The following ELDs now appear on the FMCSA’s Revoked Devices list:

CI ELD Logs by CV Options LLC (model CILGS, identifier CRS270)

CN ELD by ELD Connection (model CNCTNOW, identifier CRS235)

KSK ELD by KSK Group Inc. (model KSK1.0, identifier KSKA01)

TT ELD 30 by TT ELD Inc. (model PT30, identifier TTAH47)

TT ELD 1010 by TT ELD Inc. (model IOS-1010-WBG, identifier TTAH48)

According to the FMCSA, these providers failed to meet the minimum requirements established in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A, which requires that any ELD without a printer be designed so “the display may be reasonably viewed by an authorized safety official without entering the commercial motor vehicle.”

Motor carriers and drivers who use the ELDs listed above must take the following actions:

Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data. Replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs from the Registered Devices list before April 29, 2024.