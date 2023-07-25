FMCSA removes 4 devices from registered ELD list

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has removed ALL TRUCKERS ELD, GOLDEN ELD, PRIMELD and SECURE ELD devices from the list of registered electronic logging devices (ELD), the agency announced on Tuesday, July 25.

FMCSA has placed these ELDs on the revoked devices list due to the companies’ failure to meet the minimum requirements established in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A, effective July 25, 2023.

FMCSA will send an industry email to let motor carriers know that all who use these revoked ELDs must take the following steps:

Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.

Replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs from the Registered Devices list before September 23, 2023.

Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs. If the ELD providers correct all identified deficiencies, FMCSA will place the ELDs back on the list of registered devices and inform the industry and the field.

During this time, safety officials are encouraged not to cite drivers using these revoked ELDs for 395.8(a)(1) – “No record of duty status” or 395.22(a) – “Failing to use a registered ELD.”

Safety officials should request the driver’s paper logs, logging software or use the ELD display as a back-up method to review the hours of service data.

Beginning Sept. 23, motor carriers who continue to use the revoked devices listed above would be considered to be operating without an ELD. Safety officials who encounter a driver using a revoked device on or after that date should cite 395.8(a)(1) and place the driver out-of-service (OOS) in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance OOS Criteria.

FMCSA strongly encourages motor carriers to take the actions listed above now to avoid compliance issues in the event that the deficiencies are not addressed in time.

For more information on ELDs, visit FMCSA’s ELD implementation website by clicking here.