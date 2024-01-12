FTR Shippers Conditions Index’s new report reveals significant October gains

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — FTR’s Shippers Conditions Index (SCI) made more gains into positive territory in October 2023, rising to a reading of 4.3 from September’s 0.35, according to a news release.
The most significant improvement was a reversal of the surge in diesel prices, but all major factors were at least marginally more favorable in October.
Avery Vise, FTR’s vice president of trucking, commented, “Overall market conditions for shippers in October as measured by the SCI were the most favorable since June, but swings in fuel costs largely have been the variable month to month. Key freight dynamics — rates, utilization, and volume — have been mostly stable over the past several months and look to be so for at least a few months of 2024. After the boosts from falling diesel prices in November and December 2023, we expect market conditions for shippers to soften gradually, but we do not foresee significantly negative conditions during the forecast horizon.”
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.