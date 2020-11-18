Goodyear, TuSimple to collaborate on autonomous vehicle freight operations

AKRON, Ohio — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has announced a strategic relationship with TuSimple, a global autonomous trucking technology company, to provide tires and tire management solutions to TuSimple’s autonomous freight network (AFN).

As part of this collaboration, Goodyear will provide products and repair services to enhance the safety and operation of autonomous trucks, the company noted in a Nov. 17 statement. Additionally, Goodyear and TuSimple will conduct wear studies designed to help understand how autonomous trucks and tires can help better predict maintenance, understand tire longevity and reduce fleets’ carbon impact. Collected data from the study will also deliver insights into the difference between an autonomous navigation system and a human driver with respect to the tires.

“With our leadership in products, fleet support and advanced innovations, Goodyear is applying knowledge to help deliver performance and safety with autonomous vehicles,” said Erin Spring, Goodyear’s director of new ventures.

TuSimple launched its AFN in July with the goal of providing reliable low-cost freight transportation throughout the lower 48 United States through the use of Level 4 autonomous trucks.

“Autonomous trucks offer game-changing advantages for both shippers and fleets,” said Robert Brown, senior director of external affairs for TuSimple. “One of the most powerful advantages is the increased capacity, which comes as a result of the fact autonomous trucks can operate nearly continuously, and with this dramatic increase in truck utilizations comes the need to better understand predictive maintenance requirements.”