Penske Truck Leasing opens facility near San Antonio, Texas

SELMA, Texas — Pennsylvania-based Penske Truck Leasing has opened a new state-of-the-art facility in Selma, Texas. The new location, at 17582 Lookout Road, is convenient to Interstate 35 and will allow the transportation company to better serve its existing customer base in the San Antonio area and also provide capacity to serve new customers.

The new location offers consumer and commercial truck rental, full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance. In addition, the facility is equipped with Penske’s proprietary fully digital, voice-directed truck fleet preventive maintenance process and connected fleet solutions, a resource that helps customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems, such as electronic logging devices (ELDs), telematics, onboard cameras, etc.

“This is an area that we’ve had our eye on for some time,” said Chip Jenson, senior vice president for Penske’s South Central region. “This new location also provides our current customers and new customers a convenient location for service, rentals and more in between San Antonio and Austin, a busy trucking corridor.”

The new facility is 21,014 square feet and sits on 9.5 acres. It has five truck service bays, one automatic wash bay and a fuel island. Penske currently employs 30 associates at the Selma location and is hiring truck technicians, customer service representatives and hikers.