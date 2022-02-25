Guidanz® and Decisiv SRM integration capabilities now available

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Decisiv, Inc. announced Thursday the SRM Connector for Cummins Guidanz.

The new solution is being made available across North American fleet and service provider networks using the Cummins Guidanz servicing technology suite. Following successful beta testing, Guidanz is now fully connected to Decisiv’s SRM Case service event management application. General availability is scheduled for the second quarter.

The integration of Cummins Guidanz in the Decisiv platform incorporates critical asset repair and diagnostic information into a service event in the SRM Case management application. It enables a seamless and consistent workflow, improving shop productivity, and provides technicians with real-time access to proven Cummins expertise delivered through SRM at the point of service. The connected solution also captures and shares key information about service work, improving data accuracy for reporting.

“More than 5,000 service provider locations and 40,000 fleets across North America now have access to the SRM Connector for Cummins Guidanz through the Decisiv Marketplace,” Dick Hyatt, president and CEO of Decisiv, said. “With in-context information and by providing seamless operation across the two systems, the result of this collaboration between Decisiv and Cummins is a streamlined process for the maintenance and repair of the manufacturer’s engines. With Cummins engines powering more than 40% of commercial vehicles in operation today, access to genuine expertise in a single location at the point of service is extremely valuable for improving efficiency and maximizing uptime.”

A beta test user of the Cummins Guidanz and Decisiv Case integration was Pape Truck Leasing. Wes Sage, vice president of service operations at Pape, explained, “We were very pleased to see the level of integration between Decisiv and Cummins. The ability to give our technicians real time, immediate access to the Guidanz system will improve their productivity and help streamline the repair process, reducing downtime for our customers.”

“The connectivity and integration between Decisiv and Guidanz will improve technician performance, speed the repair process and accelerate customer trucks being returned to service,” Ryan Kikendall, executive director at Cummins Digital, said. “Based on the response to Cummins Guidanz by our service providers and the broad scope of the Decisiv SRM platform, we expect very strong interest in this integration.”