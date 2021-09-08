Hino unveils prototype of Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric truck

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In 2020, Hino Trucks announced plans to build a Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric truck. At the 2021 ACT Expo in Long Beach, California, Hino revealed its first Class 8 Hino XL8 prototype, powered by a hydrogen fuel cell electric drivetrain.

“It’s amazing what our team has been able to accomplish in a relative short period of time. I know our customers are going to be extremely impressed with this fuel cell electric truck,” said Glenn Ellis, senior vice president of customer experience for Hino Trucks. “We are looking forward to validating the performance, reliability and efficiency of our hydrogen fuel cell electric system in the XL Series chassis.”

Hino Trucks, part of the Toyota Group of Companies, manufactures, sells and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks. The Novi-Michigan-based company has a network of more than 230 dealers in the U.S.

“From our Project Z announcement last October, we have received significant interest from customers, and now we have something tangible to show them in our prototype FCEV (fuel cell electric vehicle),” said Bob Petz, senior vice president of vehicle and parts sales for Hino Trucks.