HOLT Truck Centers purchases several Summit locations

SAN ANTONIO – HOLT Truck Center has purchased five Summit Truck Group locations in Oklahoma, along with the territorial selling rights for Wichita Falls, Texas.

The purchase means that HOLT becomes Navistar’s authorized International truck and IC Bus dealer in Oklahoma and Wichita Falls, Texas.

HOLT will also continue to sell Isuzu commercial trucks, Ottawa and Crane Carrier specialty vehicles while continuing to service all makes and models throughout all of its locations, according to a HOLT news release.

The five locations in Oklahoma include: Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Ardmore, Enid and Muskogee. There are not yet any physical locations in Wichita Falls, according to a HOLT news release.

The acquisition of Summit Truck Group’s operations will bring HOLT Truck Centers to a total of 12 locations in Texas and Oklahoma.

“We have deep roots in the on-highway truck business and are committed to ensuring our customers will continue to receive superior products and services to meet their diverse needs,” said Bert Fulgium, senior vice president for HOLT Truck Centers and Product Support for HOLT CAT.

“We know our customers travel beyond Texas and recognize the benefit this will offer them as we remain committed to providing the same legendary service they are accustomed to when traveling in Oklahoma.”