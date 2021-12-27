Arizona announces partnership to ‘streamline’ CMV enforcement

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) and the state’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) are partnering to better enforce laws on commercial motor vehicles (CMV).

The agreement is set to begin Jan. 8 for two years initially; after that, it will be subject to annual renewal.

According to an ADOT news release, the partnership will “streamline and enhance CMV enforcement at Arizona’s ports-of-entry located at interstate and international borders.”

Under the partnership, 89 sworn ADOT enforcement officers and 49 non-sworn personnel will be assigned to the DPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force on a full-time basis.

“This will enhance officer safety as well as increase efficiency and operational consistency for both agencies,” the news release stated.

“The sworn ADOT personnel are uniformed officers certified by the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board. They provide commercial vehicle safety compliance, size and weight enforcement, oversize and overweight permitting and other related enforcement services at ADOT ports-of-entry located near the state lines of California, New Mexico, Utah and the international border with Mexico.”

ADOT Director John Halikowski said of the partnership: “ADOT and DPS have a longstanding and beneficial partnership that is dedicated to keeping our highways and freeways operating safely.”

“Streamlining ADOT’s Enforcement Services Bureau with a single management structure is a better use of personnel, uses financial resources more wisely and strengthens public safety for everyone who travels Arizona’s roads.”

Col. Heston Silbert, director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, said, “This will enhance border security at our ports of entry and provide consistent commercial vehicle enforcement to enhance the movement of intra and interstate commerce.”