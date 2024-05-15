Idaho installing tire sensors in at Idaho ports of entry

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) is installing Tire Anomaly and Classification (TAC) Systems at ports of entry (POE) across the state.
“The installation of TAC systems represents a proactive step towards enhancing safety,” said Craig Roberts, ITD commercial vehicle services manager. “This initiative significantly enhances the safety of the driving public by promptly identifying and addressing tire issues in commercial vehicles, thereby preventing potential blowouts, flats or missing tires.”
Ports inspect commercial vehicles to ensure they safety operations on Idaho roads.
The TAC systems are installed inside the roads and screen the tires of semi-trucks for anomalies and damage. Port employees then use the TAC data to notify truck drivers with problematic tires.
The first TAC system was installed at the Declo POE in February 2023. Since then, more than 1,100 tire anomalies have been detected.
The TAC installation schedule is as follows:
- East Boise POE in both directions, week of May 28.
- Lewiston POE in both directions, week of July 15.
- Sage POE in both directions, tentatively late July or early August depending on other road construction in the area.
- Huetter POE in both directions, tentatively August, depending on other road construction in the area.
- Inkom POE will have a phased installation. Southbound is to be completed in June. Northbound is to be completed next year during work on the Inkom interchange.
The cost for all the new TAC systems combined is $1.2 million.
In 2022, the economic cost of crashes involving commercial motor vehicles in Idaho was more than $627 million.
