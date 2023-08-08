Iowa accepting applications for diesel emission reduction grants

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is now accepting grant applications for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Diesel Emission Reduction Program (DERA).

The application process is open to all diesel fleets in the state of Iowa, according to a news release.

Non-road and highway diesel vehicles in normal operational condition can be replaced with newer, cleaner vehicles that operate on diesel or alternative fuels and use engines certified by EPA or CARB to meet a more stringent set of engine emission standards.

Iowa fleet managers should visit the DERA grant website by clicking here to read the program information guide and find out more about the grant process.

The website also includes a list of previous DERA awards. Applications are being accepted through Oct. 2.

The total amount of available DERA funds in Iowa is $1,058,940, which includes a base grant amount of $423,576 and an EPA incentive bonus of $211,788.

In addition, the state is matching that base grant amount with monies from Iowa’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund settlement.