TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Texas officials ask motorists to prepare for more traffic on sales tax holiday weekend

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Texas officials ask motorists to prepare for more traffic on sales tax holiday weekend
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Texas officials ask motorists to prepare for more traffic on sales tax holiday weekend
Traffic rolls down a Dallas-area freeway in this time-lapse photo. Texas officials are asking motorists to build more time into their travel schedules as more traffic is anticipated during the tax-free holiday weekend, which runs from Aug. 11-13.

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is reminding travelers to build more time into their travel plans as the annual Texas back to school tax-free holiday is scheduled for Aug. 11-13.

Additionally, some area private schools are already beginning their school year, according to a news release.

“Typically, the Texas sales tax holiday weekend will generate higher than normal border crossing numbers as area residents travel to participate in the annual money-saving event,” the news release stated.

Acting CBP Director of Field Operations Eugene Crawford with Laredo Field Office said the CBP will be continuously monitoring traffic and opening additional lanes as necessary. He said that areas along the border will also see increased security.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE