Texas officials ask motorists to prepare for more traffic on sales tax holiday weekend

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is reminding travelers to build more time into their travel plans as the annual Texas back to school tax-free holiday is scheduled for Aug. 11-13.
Additionally, some area private schools are already beginning their school year, according to a news release.
“Typically, the Texas sales tax holiday weekend will generate higher than normal border crossing numbers as area residents travel to participate in the annual money-saving event,” the news release stated.
Acting CBP Director of Field Operations Eugene Crawford with Laredo Field Office said the CBP will be continuously monitoring traffic and opening additional lanes as necessary. He said that areas along the border will also see increased security.
