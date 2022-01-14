J.B. Hunt announces partnership with Waymo Via

LOWELL, Ark. — J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has announced a long-term partnership with autonomous driving technology company Waymo Via.

According to a news release from J.B. Hunt, the “strategic alliance with Waymo Via … will advance innovative efforts to integrate commercial autonomous driving technology in transportation and logistics, with ultimate plans to complete fully autonomous transport in Texas in the next few years.”

Craig Harper, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president at J.B. Hunt, said that the company’s pilot program with Waymo last year helped them learn more about how autonomous vehicles operate and how that technology could work for their company.

“This strategic alliance will continue that momentum and further explore the intricate details that would make this a value-driven solution for customers,” Harper said. “We believe autonomous driving technology will help us create the most efficient transportation network in North America, and our collaboration with Waymo Via is a pivotal step towards fulfilling that mission.”

Waymo and J.B. Hunt completed their first trial runs in Class 8 autonomous rigs last year, moving freight along Interstate 45 in Texas for one of J.B. Hunt’s leading customers.

The upcoming pilots will take place in the same lane.

“Our collaboration with J.B. Hunt in 2021 was incredibly fruitful,” said Charlie Jatt, head of commercialization for trucking at Waymo.

“Establishing this strategic alliance marks an exciting moment for our relationship, and more importantly, paves the way for us both to help grow the foundations for successful deployment and to capitalize on the benefits of autonomous driving technology. We’re incredibly grateful for our relationship with J.B. Hunt and their shared vision for the safety and efficiency benefits we can bring to the industry at a critical time.”