Slow-moving superload lumbering across Pennsylvania

DUNMORE, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists of a superload being transported from West Milton, New York, to Wampum, Pennsylvania.

The superload, which is 213 feet long and weighs 294 tons, will move as a rolling slowdown using two traffic lanes and will result in traffic stoppages and travel delays, according to PennDOT.

The majority of the transport, currently scheduled to be completed on Jan. 21, will take place during nighttime hours. Movement could be impacted or delayed by winter weather. Perkins Specialized Transportation Contracting of Becker, Minnesota will transport the load.

“The superload travel plan will involve 16 counties and will feature ramp maneuvers, unusual traffic patterns and slow-moving vehicles,” according to PennDOT. “Drivers will need to remain alert for this slow-moving, two-lane operation, which will travel at the posted speed limit or 30 mph — whichever is lower.”

