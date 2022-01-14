Georgia preps for winter weather with CMV ‘pull-ins’

ATLANTA — The Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) is asking commercial motor vehicles (CMVs), including motor coaches and buses, to begin preparing for inclement weather expected as early as Sunday morning in metro Atlanta and north Georgia counties.

MCCD has begun conducting 100 percent “pull-ins” of all CMVs at the weigh stations throughout the state. This will continue throughout the day and until the winter weather warning has been discontinued.

Once CMVs pull into the weigh stations, MCCD officers will recommend that they take alternate travel routes outside of the perimeter. CMVs are not allowed to travel within the perimeter of Atlanta, except for the following circumstances:

Pick-up or deliveries

Traveling to or from a motor vehicle terminal

Traveling to a repair facility inside the perimeter

Traveling to or from their residence inside the perimeter

CMV drivers will also be reminded of the tire chain requirements once access to a roadway has been limited due to inclement weather conditions.

Please review the attached fact sheets regarding driving in hazardous conditions; traveling through the I-285 Perimeter of Atlanta during inclement weather; and tire chain requirement in Georgia.