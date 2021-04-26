Kansas City Freightliner sold to Penske Automotive and Premier Truck Group

IRVINE, Calif. — Performance Brokerage Services, a commercial truck and car dealership broker, announces the sale of Kansas City Freightliner in Kansas and Missouri from the Westfall O’Dell Dealer Group to Penske Automotive Inc. and its subsidiary, Premier Truck Group (PTG). This acquisition is expected to add $450 million in annual revenue.

The purchase includes five full-service dealerships, four parts and service centers, and two collision centers with locations in Kansas City, Joplin, Neosho, Springfield, and Columbia, Missouri, and in Olathe and Parsons, Kansas. The dealerships will operate under the names Premier Truck Group and continue to provide sales, rentals, leasing and vehicle service.

PTG currently operates 25 commercial truck dealerships in North America, with locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia, Utah, Idaho and Ontario, Canada. The group currently generates more than $2 billion in annual revenue.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kansas City Freightliner to Premier Truck Group,” said Richard Shearing, president of PTG. “Upon completion of this transaction, our PTG business is expected to generate nearly 20,000 new and used unit sales annually and is expected to generate annual revenue of approximately $2.5 billion.”

Over the past five years, Performance Brokerage Services has represented over 250 automotive dealerships as an automotive dealership brokerage firm in North America.

Kansas City Freightliner was part of the Westfall O’Dell Dealer Group, a family-owned company since 1951. Kansas City Freightliner was purchased in 1982 to become the first dealer-owned Freightliner dealership in Kansas City. The business provides medium and heavy-duty truck sales, parts sales and delivery, vehicle service, body shop service, leasing and financing.

The transaction was facilitated by Dan Argiro, the director of the Commercial Trucking Division for Performance Brokerage Services.

“Dan Argiro and Performance Brokerage Services were instrumental in the purchase of Kansas City Freightliner and Rapid Ways Truck Leasing,” said George Brochick, executive vice president for Penske Automotive Group Inc. “Dan did an excellent job in communicating with our team and helping us throughout the process.”