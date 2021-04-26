Bestpass employees donate time to help feed those in need

ALBANY, N.Y. — Employees from Bestpass, a payment platform provider for toll management solutions for commercial fleets, recently volunteered at Feed Albany and the Regional Foodbank of Northeastern New York as part of an initiative to fight hunger in the community.

Bestpass employees spent an afternoon preparing more than 500 meals at Feed Albany, a charity that provides at-risk and in-need individuals with access to prepared and packaged meal solutions. Employees volunteered on three different days to sort food donations at the Regional Foodbank of Northeastern New York. The food bank collects large food donations and distributes them to charitable agencies serving hungry and disadvantaged people in 23 counties throughout Northeastern New York.

“Volunteering at the Regional Food Bank is a fun, rewarding experience and a great way to give back to the community,” said Max Sutfin, senior accountant and co-chair of the Bestpass Gives committee. “The pandemic has impacted the lives of so many people. Spending a few hours an afternoon to help sort through donations so more people can get the food they need is just one small way we can help out.”

Bestpass Gives, an employee-led committee, is responsible for identifying opportunities to contribute to the community while also building relationships across functional teams. The committee identified combating hunger in the community as its focus for the first quarter of 2021.

The company will continue to donate time to the community with an upcoming partnership with the American Diabetes Association. The campaign will culminate in the Tour de Cure on June 12, a virtual bicycle riding event to raise money for people with diabetes.