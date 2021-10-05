Kenworth Mid Atlantic to acquire PacLease

BALTIMORE — Kenworth Mid Atlantic has announced the acquisition of PacLease of Maryland, a commercial truck leasing and rental business that will operate at its four Kenworth dealerships.

The new operation will be known as All Roads Rental and Leasing, according to a joint news release from the two companies.

PacLease gives commercial truck customers access to full-service lease, rental, and contract maintenance programs, the news release stated.

“Our PacLease franchise will be yet another tool to help our customers focus on running their business efficiently and profitably,” Cody McCracken, vice president of the All Roads Truck Division, said in the news release.

“We will also now be able to reach new customers and market opportunities within the region.”

Established in 1980, PacLease is a commercial truck leasing company with both independent and company-owned locations throughout the United States.

In conjunction with the acquisition, the company will offer additional services beyond leasing and rental for commercial truck and fleet operators, including fuel reporting, advanced telematics, driver safety training, toll billing management and more, according to the news release.