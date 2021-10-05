TheTrucker.com
Trucker severely injured after slamming into another rig

By The Trucker News Staff -
The driver of this semi was severely injured on Oct. 3 after he drove into the back of another tractor-trailer. (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Illinois trucker had to be extricated from the cab of his rig and flown to an Indianapolis hospital after an Oct. 3 wreck on Interstate 65, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police (ISP).

According to the ISP, Semir J. Prijic of Skokie, Illinois, plowed his 2005 Volvo semi into the back of a 2020 Freightliner that had stopped along with other traffic due to a previous accident on I-65 northbound near mile marker 155.

The ISP news release listed Prijic’s injuries as being severe. The other truck driver was unharmed, the ISP said.

