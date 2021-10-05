TheTrucker.com
The Nation

CallonDoc, Trucker Path app partner to provide health care on the road

By The Trucker News Staff -
CallonDoc telehealth services are available on the Trucker Path app, providing truck drivers and other travelers with easy access to health care seven days a week.
DALLAS — Finding accessible health care services while on the road is a problem many drivers face. After all, not many medical clinics offer parking for big rigs.

To help make accessing health care easier and more convenient for professional drivers, CallonDoc, a telemedicine company, has partnered with Trucker Path, an app that connects a large community of truckers.

CallonDoc.com is available on the Trucker Path app seven days a week, offering drivers convenient, one-touch-of-the-button online access to health care providers. Through this partnership, drivers can quickly submit their health care needs to CallonDoc doctors, and any required prescriptions can be filled at any pharmacy along the driver’s route.

Trucker Path
Courtesy: CallonDoc

According to reports from Trucker Path and drivers, CallonDoc is “an essential and affordable way for traveling workers to access health care.”

“With the rising cost of insurance and the dependence on ‘in-network’ providers, telemedicine will continue to become the go-to non-emergency service for the traveling worker,” said Matt Wible, senior customer success manager for Trucker Path. “CallonDoc.com makes prescription refills or medical consultations very easy and cost effective for those non-emergency emergencies.”

CallonDoc users simply respond to a five-minute questionnaire; then CallonDoc doctors review each case and can prescribe appropriate prescriptions. Patients can pick up prescriptions at the U.S. pharmacy of their choice the same day.

“Our goal at CallonDoc is to utilize the technology we have available to revolutionize the way people can have access to the prescriptions they need in a time-convenient and hassle-free way,” said Dr. TJ Oshun, founder and CEO of CallonDoc Founder and CEO. “I want to make health care affordable and available for everyone, as well as create an easy resource for the traveling workforce.”

For a $40 consultation fee, users can obtain treatment for conditions within categories such as urgent care, prescription refills, men/women’s health, psychiatry, chronic conditions and more. CallonDoc also offers discount codes on prescriptions as well as a 100% money-back guarantee. For more information, click here.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
