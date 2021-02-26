Kenworth’s battery-electric T680E eligible for $120,000 voucher incentive in California

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The new Kenworth T680E battery-electric vehicle is now available — and it qualifies for a $120,000 voucher incentive available to qualifying California purchasers from the California Air Resources Board (CARB). This financial incentive is offered through the 2021 CARB Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).

For drayage fleets, the Kenworth T680E is eligible for $150,000 vouchers through HVIP as part of CARB’s Project 800 initiative. The new Project 800 initiative aims to support the deployment of zero-emissions trucks serving California ports by setting a goal of 800 zero-emission drayage truck orders in 2021. The increased voucher amount will only be available for a limited time.

According to a statement from Kenworth, the new T680E provides a true zero-emissions solution that can help fleets and truck operators achieve green program objectives, while maintaining the performance, reliability and cab comfort of the T680 on-highway flagship model.

The zero-emission Kenworth T680E has an estimated operating range of 150 miles, depending on application, and can be fully charged in approximately three hours.

Designed for pickup and delivery, regional haul, and drayage applications, the T680E is initially available as a day cab as either a tractor or straight truck in a 6×4 axle configuration. The new model is offered in 54,000-pound and 82,000-pound gross vehicle weight ratings (GVWR).

Kenworth and Meritor collaborated closely on the T680E development. The Class 8 battery-electric vehicle is powered by Meritor’s Blue Horizon 14Xe tandem electric powertrain, with smooth shifting and operation. In addition, the Kenworth T680E is equipped with 536 hp continuous power and up to 670 hp peak power and 1,623 lb-ft of torque, and the vehicle has a top speed of 70 mph.

To receive a voucher, vehicle purchasers and participating dealers must meet all applicable project requirements as identified in the HVIP Implementation Manual.

For more information, contact a Kenworth dealer or visit CARB’s HVIP website. The CARB site offers a direct link to information about the Kenworth T680E. The HVIP program anticipates accepting new voucher requests this spring. Kenworth dealers are ready to take orders as soon as HVIP reopens.

Kenworth dealers and customers with questions about any battery electric vehicle incentive programs in the U.S. and Canada may contact Alec Cervanka of Kenworth at [email protected].