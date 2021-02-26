Fleet Advantage donation of $15,000 will help people with special needs, developmental disabilities

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Kids Around the Corner, a charitable foundation created by Fleet Advantage to support communities, in February donated $15,000 to Arc Broward, a South Florida organization dedicated to helping advance and enrich the lives of people with special needs and developmental disabilities.

“Especially since the beginning of last year, corporations have realized how much more important of a role they play in contributing to the development of their local communities,” said Elizabeth Gomez, marketing and business development coordinator for Fleet Advantage. “We are proud to donate to such a worthy cause here in South Florida that is focused on the development of a diverse group of people, as well as contribute toward the development of programs that enrich their lives and introduce lifelong opportunities.”

Fleet Advantage recognizes the importance of supporting organizations that play a vital role in the well-being of local communities.

“We are so grateful for this generous donation and our relationship with Fleet Advantage,” said Dennis Haas, president and CEO of Arc Broward. “It has been a challenging year to say the least, and support from community partners like Fleet Advantage reminds us that we really are all in this together.”

Arc Broward’s programs play a significant role in helping to provide opportunities to more than 1,200 children and adults. Through donations and community programs, the service helps change perspectives and enrich lives of thousands of people and families in the South Florida community.