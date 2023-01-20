Knight-Swift becomes first major US fleet to receive Kenworth T680E

LOS ANGELES — Knight-Swift Transportation recently became the first major U.S fleet to take delivery of a zero emissions Kenworth T680E Class 8 battery-electric vehicle.

The Kenworth T680E will operate at the Knight Port Services terminal in Southern California, according to a news release.

The fleet worked on the T680E’s procurement and purchase of a supporting PACCAR 120 kW electric vehicle charging station with Inland Kenworth-Phoenix.

The Kenworth T680E is designed for pickup and delivery, regional haul and drayage application, and is available as a day cab as either a tractor or straight truck. The T680E has an 82,000-pound gross vehicle weight rating and an estimated 150-mile operating range, depending on the application.

The Kenworth “Driving To Zero Emissions” program also features the Class 7 K370E and Class 6 K270E battery electric vehicles, along with PACCAR charging stations.

“Both the K270E and K370E are for pickup and delivery and short regional haul operations,” the news release stated. “The electric powertrain is available with high-density battery packs of 141 kWh, 209 kWh and 282 kWh that deliver up to 100, 150 and 200-mile range, respectively.”