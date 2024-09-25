Kodiak selects Wabash trailers as a service for seamless autonomous operations

LAFAYETTE, Ind.— Wabash and Kodiak Robotics, Inc., are collaborating to learn how trailers of the future can best support autonomous trucking.

According to a media release, Kodiak will use Wabash’s Trailers as a Service (TaaS) offering. Wabash’s TaaS will provide Kodiak a flexible solution with access to a growing fleet of safe, reliable trailers nationwide.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kodiak, a leader in autonomous trucking, as they integrate Wabash’s Trailers as a Service into their operations,” said Mike Pettit, Wabash’s chief growth officer. “Our TaaS offering provides the flexibility and comprehensive support that aligns perfectly with Kodiak’s goals, ensuring they can focus on innovation and efficiency. We’re excited to collaborate with Kodiak and co-learn as we develop trailer solutions that support autonomous long-haul trucks and pave the way for a safer, more efficient future.”

According to the release, Wabash’s TaaS offering provides Kodiak with a holistic solution that supports the full life cycle of the trailer, from acquisition to maintenance and uptime management. Unlike traditional leasing, TaaS delivers fully maintained capacity with new or certified trailers, ensuring minimal downtime through Wabash’s managed care services. With a subscription that includes maintenance, repair and managed care support, Kodiak can focus on developing the Kodiak Driver, the company’s industry-leading autonomous technology. Wabash’s hyperfocus on offering the best-maintained trailers aligns with Kodiak’s high maintenance standards, ensuring optimal performance and safety.

Utilizing Wabash’s nationwide dealer network, Wabash will provide the critical managed care needed to ensure continuous trailer uptime, according to the release. Wabash’s managed care team, leveraging the company’s self-diagnosing trailers, will proactively monitor and maintain the fleet, guaranteeing uptime and helping Kodiak provide its customers with excellent customer service. The release noted that the partnership will not only improve operational reliability, but also promises to enhance road safety through highly-maintained trailers.

“We value our partnership with Wabash as we continue to expand our autonomous fleet,” said Michael Wiesinger, vice president commercialization & GM trnsportation sector, Kodiak. “Wabash’s TaaS solution offers us a reliable and flexible approach to trailer management, allowing us to focus on our core mission of advancing autonomous trucking while maintaining operational efficiency and safety.”

Wabash will be showcasing its TaaS trailer at its Ignite ecosystem event for customers, dealers, suppliers and technology partners taking place in Louisville, Ky., from September 30 to October 2. Customers interested in seeing how TaaS operates in the broader Wabash Marketplace to deliver an optimized shipping network and continuous uptime support are invited to attend. Register at wabashignite.com to attend or for more information on TaaS visit https://marketplace.onewabash.com/trailers-as-a-service.