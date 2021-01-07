Love’s opens 7 new Speedco locations to help keep truckers on the road

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s has opened seven new Speedco locations to better serve professional drivers and fleets. Each location is open 24/7 and offers tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as DOT inspections.
“We’re excited to say that we now have over 400 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations open across the country to serve professional drivers,” said Gary Price, executive vice president of Love’s Truck Care. “Our team members are ready to help get drivers back on the road quickly and safely, so they can continue their vital mission of delivering important goods and supplies to Americans during the pandemic.”
Love’s Truck Care and Speedco is the nation’s largest preventive maintenance and total truck care network, with more than 1,500 maintenance bays and the most comprehensive, roadside coverage in the country.
Love’s newest Speedco locations include:
- Cordele, Georgia: 1525 E. 8th Ave.;
- Madison, Georgia: 1500 Monticello Road;
- Marion, Illinois: 1900 The Hill Ave.;
- Mayer, Arizona: 14414 S. Cross L Road;
- Juliet, Tennessee: 150 Couchville Industrial Blvd.;
- North Boron, California: 27201 Boron Frontage Road N.; and
- Tuscola, Illinois: 809 Moore Ave.