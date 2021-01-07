Virginia Port Authority’s autonomous truck project receives $2.1 million federal grant

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
18
Port of Virginia
With the help of a $2.1 million federal grant, the Port of Virginia will be the first terminal in North America to be “autonomous truck ready.” (Courtesy: Virginia Port Authority)

WASHINGTON — The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), an arm of the U.S. Department of Transportation, has awarded a $2.1 million Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) grant to the Virginia Port Authority for the port’s Autonomous Truck Ready project.

The Virginia Port Authority will establish the building blocks to make the Port of Virginia the first terminal in North America that is “autonomous truck ready.” The main goal of the project is to develop a proof of concept using a real autonomous truck to access the terminals and deliver and receive containers successfully.

This grant is part of $49.6 million awarded to 10 projects around the nation. The FHWA evaluated 46 applications requesting more than $205 million.

“This $49.6 million in grant funding will support innovative solutions to improve connectivity and help prepare America’s transportation systems for the future,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

FHWA’s ATCMTD program funds early deployments of forward-looking technologies that can serve as national models. This year, in addition to ITS technologies to reduce congestion, the grants will fund projects that support autonomous and connected vehicle technologies.

“The program selections this year look to the future to help ensure that our nation’s highway network is able to accommodate the many advanced technologies on the horizon,” said Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason.

ATCMTD was established under the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act. State departments of transportation, local governments, transit agencies, metropolitan planning organizations and other eligible entities were invited to apply under the program. Now in its fifth year, the program has funded more than 45 projects worth $256 million.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

1 COMMENT

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR