LTL carrier Saia signs letter of intent for 100 Nikola tractors

PHOENIX — Less-than-truckload carrier Saia Freight has signed a letter of intent to purchase or lease up to 100 heavy duty Nikola Tre electric tractors within the next two years.

The agreement will be in effect after the “satisfactory completion of a demonstration program,” Saia officials said.

The demonstration program will include three battery-electric trucks to be operated in separate locations across the Saia network and is expected to begin in the first half of this year.

Deliveries of 100 production vehicles are tentatively slated for 2022 and 2024, with the initial 25 targeted for this year.

“We are thrilled that Saia has chosen to work with us,” said Pablo Kozine, Nikola’s president of energy and commercial division. “Saia is a leader in the freight and logistics industry and will be a key development partner for Nikola. This announcement represents another milestone in our continuous progress towards the delivery of zero-emissions vehicles, energy solutions and the sales and service network required to support our valued customers.”

Saia President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe reciprocated Koziner’s enthusiasm about the deal.

“We are excited to partner with Nikola Corporation as we work to integrate battery-electric trucks into our tractor fleet,” Holzgrefe said. “We are deeply committed to conducting our business operations in a responsible and sustainable manner, reducing our impact on the environment while still providing our customers with exceptional service.”