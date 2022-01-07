PepsiCo set to take delivery of Tesla tractors

MODESTO, Calif. — Soda giant PepsiCo is slated to receive 15 Tesla Class 8 electric tractors by the end of January, according to various reports from online blogs that cover the budding automotive company.

PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta had announced last spring that the company would be taking delivery of the trucks in late 2021, though that didn’t happen.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said late last year that his company has suffered from supply-chain issues, along with most every other major firm in the world.

The website driveteslacanada.com posted several photos showing two Tesla tractors outside the company’s Giga Nevada plant. Additionally, the website also shared photos that it said were of massive charging stations, known as Megachargers, located at a Frito-Lay facility in Modesto, California.

Frito-Lay is a part of PepsiCo’s suite of brands.