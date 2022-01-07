Carrier Transicold helps refrigerated fleets with new technolgoy

ATHENS, Ga. — As North American wireless carriers move to phase out 3G service, Carrier Transicold is introducing a program to help trucking fleets upgrade telematics technology on their refrigerated trucks and trailers.

The company says that new eSolutions bundled subscriptions eliminate large upfront hardware costs by packaging equipment fees and airtime service into a monthly plan.

Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, touting itself as “the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.”

“Regardless of the 3G telematics equipment currently being used on a fleet’s Carrier Transicold refrigeration units, fleet managers now have the advantage of upgrading to our eSolutions 4G LTE equipment without a major capital investment up front,” said David Brondum, director of telematics for Carrier Transicold.

“A bundled subscription ensures reliable equipment performance with full warranty support for the life of the contract, and it provides protection against obsolescence as cellular networks sunset earlier technologies in favor of newer generation telecommunications.”

Program features include:

A monthly fee that covers the hardware, software and airtime service subscription, allowing fleets to convert a capital outlay to an operating expense;

Three-or-five-year contract options.

Guaranteed equipment performance, including parts and labor warranty coverage, for the life of the contract; and

Installation and equipment commissioning by authorized Carrier Transicold dealers.

Hardware includes the transceiver module, antenna and wiring harness as well as optional peripheral components such as fuel sensors, temperature probes and door switches.