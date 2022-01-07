PACCAR shows off new technology at Consumer Electronics Show

LAS VEGAS — PACCAR Inc. showcased a variety of new technology for its tractors at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, held Jan. 5-7 in Las Vegas.

The Peterbilt line unveiled the first Model 579 equipment with advanced autonomous systems, and Kenworth brought its T680E battery electric vehicle to the show. Both Peterbilt and Kenworth are manufactured by PACCAR.

Additionally, PACCAR Parts showed off some new charging solutions for electric tractors.

Designed for pickup and delivery, regional haul and drayage applications, the Kenworth T680E is available as a day cab as either a tractor or straight truck in a six-by-four axle configuration, according to a Kenworth news release.

The model is offered in an 82,000-pound gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) and is equipped with 536 horsepower, continuous power and up to 670 horsepower peak power, along with 1,623 pound-feet of torque. It has a top speed of 65 mph.

The zero emissions T680E has an estimated operating range of 150 miles, depending on application. The Class 8 battery electric vehicle utilizes the industry standard SAE CCS1 charge port, can be fully charged in approximately three hours and features Meritor’s Blue Horizon 14Xe™ tandem electric powertrain.

“Kenworth is leading the way in zero emissions solutions,” said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president.

“The Kenworth T680E builds upon Kenworth’s excellent heritage of providing fleets and truck operators with outstanding and productive trucks driven by quality, innovation and technology. The new Kenworth T680E provides our customers with a true, zero emissions solution that will help to achieve their own green program objectives.”

Turning to automated driving, PACCAR’s Peterbilt Model 579 features Aurora Driver, a Level 4 advanced autonomous system. Introduced in early-2021, PACCAR touts the Model 579 as “the most technologically advanced truck Peterbilt has ever built.”

PACCAR says that the tractor features major improvements in aerodynamics, efficiency, comfort, technology and uptime.

“Aurora is designing its industry-defining technology to deliver the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly and at large scale,” according to a PACCAR news release.

Aurora has incorporated the New Model 579 into its heavy-duty test fleet, which is hauling freight for customers today.

“Our partnership with PACCAR to co-develop self-driving Class 8 trucks builds on a deep technical foundation and years of collective expertise. The team is making progress as we prepare to launch Peterbilt’s first autonomous trucks at scale,” said Sterling Anderson, Aurora chief product officer and co-founder.

“Together, we’re building a product and business that will make our roads safer and our supply chains more efficient, and we’re excited to share a glimpse into that future at CES.”

To round out its CES displays, PACCAR’s parts division, along with EnTech Solutions and Schneider Electric, showcased several of their new charging devices.

PACCAR Parts touts itself as “a leader in providing EV charger solutions tailored to fleets of all sizes.”

A news release from PACCAR Parts stated that the company’s “cooperation with EnTech Solutions and Schneider Electric benefits customers by streamlining the purchase process, including advising them on PACCAR’s full line of EV chargers, conducting site assessments, providing quotes and completing installations.”

David Danforth, PACCAR Parts general manager and PACCAR vice president, said that his company “values our strong partnership with EnTech Solutions and Schneider Electric to deliver innovative, industry-leading products and services helping customers maximize uptime.”

“We are dedicated to using the latest technology to provide outstanding EV charger solutions,” he added.

EnTech Solutions, a full-service clean energy solutions provider, supports customers with a comprehensive EV charging approach, from electrification concept and design to installation and optimization. EnTech Solutions is the preferred charging installer for Kenworth and Peterbilt customers and dealers.

“We are proud to partner with PACCAR Parts and Schneider Electric to bring clean, resilient power solutions to the EV fleet marketplace,” said Suzanne Betker, EnTech Solutions vice president of e-mobility solutions. “Customers are benefiting from our trilateral partnership, which delivers our combined expertise for their fleet electrification journey.”

At Schneider, Electric Director of Automotive and eMobility Bobbi Dillow-Walsh said that her company is in full support of PACCAR Parts and the growing electrification needs of EV customers.

“The industry needs more dynamic energy solutions to deliver sustainability and resiliency, such as microgrids, and we are proud to partner with this team to deliver results,” Dillow-Walsh said.