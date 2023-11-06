Mack Trucks introduces ElectriFi subscription

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mack Trucks now offers a usage-based leasing option exclusive to new Mack MD Electric models.

According to a news release, this feature comes through Mack’s Financial Services ElectriFi subscription service.

In offering this feature, Mack officials say their goal is “to help its customers more easily adopt battery-electric vehicle (BEV) technology into their fleets.”

“The Mack Financial Services ElectriFi Subscriptions allow its customers to pay as they go for miles driven with charges from chassis and body, charging, applicable incentives, physical damage insurance and maintenance costs all bundled into one single monthly payment, simplifying the process,” the news release stated. “The subscription reduces the upfront investment of the customer while also lowering their long-term risk with the option to walk away at the end of the term.”

Starting at three years, terms become flexible with an option of extending it up to a total term of six years.

“Mack Trucks is a leader in electrification, and we remain committed to ensuring customers have reliable, durable electric vehicles and the support necessary to operate

them,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “Together with Mack Financial Services, we developed this unique program to assist in the deployment

of BEVs through a solution that gives customers peace of mind. Customers can run electric trucks knowing that Mack and Mack Financial Services are standing behind them and the product.”

The subscription also includes “access to Mack’s suite of Uptime services, which includes telematics and Mack OneCall, Mack’s 24/7 roadside service and support offering experienced personnel at the Mack Uptime Center who will assist customers with the scheduling of their repair,” according to the news release. “Whether it’s to investigate the benefits of a single BEV or to completely change a fleet over to electrification, ElectriFi offers a solution for all Mack BEV customers. Along with the ElectriFi Subscription option, Mack Financial Services also offers ElectriFi Infrastructure and ElectriFi Lease. Mack Trucks and Mack Financial Services can also advise on incentives for infrastructure.”