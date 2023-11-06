Man fatally struck by big rig turning into truck stop parking lot

BLACKSBURG, S.C. — The Blacksburg Police Department is investigating a fatal accident where a man was struck and killed by a semi-truck turning in a Love’s truck stop parking lot in Blacksburg, South Carolina.
On Nov. 1, 29-year-old Florida resident John Victor Vanslytman was working on a pickup truck in the parking lot while standing on a stepladder, police said.
At the same time, a semi-truck entered the parking lot and attempted to make a turn, striking Vanslytman in the process.
Vanslytman was then pinned between the pickup he was repairing and the semi-truck.
First responders were called to the scene and administered aid to Vanslytman, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
