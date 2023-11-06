Washington state pedestrian killed in accident involving semi-truck

ALGONA, Wash. — A crash between a semi-truck and pedestrian is under investigation by the Washington State Patrol (WSP) in Algona.
At around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, WSP trooper Rick Johnson posted an alert on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) stating that SR-167 southbound was closed due to a crash and that traffic would be rerouted.
WSP later reported that the crash happened on SR-167 just north of Ellingson Road. Around 2 p.m. on the same day, Johnson sent out another alert on X reporting that a pedestrian died from their injuries after being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.
The report from WSP states that “the semi-truck driver was not impaired during the crash, and the investigation is now shifting focus towards determining the reason why the pedestrian was walking in the roadway.”
