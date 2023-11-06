TheTrucker.com
Washington state pedestrian killed in accident involving semi-truck

By The Trucker News Staff -
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) reports that a person was killed after being struck by an 18-wheeler on Nov. 1, 2023, in Algona, Wash. (Courtesy: WSP)

ALGONA, Wash. — A crash between a semi-truck and pedestrian is under investigation by the Washington State Patrol (WSP) in Algona.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, WSP trooper Rick Johnson posted an alert on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) stating that SR-167 southbound was closed due to a crash and that traffic would be rerouted.

WSP later reported that the crash happened on SR-167 just north of Ellingson Road. Around 2 p.m. on the same day, Johnson sent out another alert on X reporting that a pedestrian died from their injuries after being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

The report from WSP states that “the semi-truck driver was not impaired during the crash, and the investigation is now shifting focus towards determining the reason why the pedestrian was walking in the roadway.”

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

