Maryland teams with electric vehicle charging firm

BOWIE, Md. — SemaConnect, a provider of electric vehicle charging amenities to the North American commercial, residential and fleet markets, recently announced a new statewide intergovernmental cooperative purchasing agreement (ICPA) with the State of Maryland for electric vehicle charging stations and equipment.

The new ICPA contract streamlines the purchasing process for the state and other eligible government entities who are looking for new workplace, public and fleet EV charging stations, according to a company news release.

Maryland-based SemaConnect manufactures and is a network provider for electric vehicle charging stations with more than 15,000 Level 2 stations installed nationwide.

A level 2 charger allows for charging an electric vehicle five-to-seven-times faster or up to 3 times faster for a plug-in hybrid compared to a level 1 charger.

Five Level 2 commercial models – the Series 5 Personal, Series 6 Commercial/Shared, Series 7 Fleet, Series 7 Plus High-Powered Fleet, and Series 8 Retail – and DC fast charging stations are included in this non-exclusive purchasing contract.

Now, public entities can choose from SemaConnect’s 30-80amp portfolio and buy EV charging stations at a standardized bulk price.

In addition, qualifying agencies can apply for the statewide Charge Ahead Grant Program to receive funding for up to 60% of total purchase and installation costs.

“Maryland governments are looking for the best electric vehicle charging stations,” Tony Sargent, vice president of sales at SemaConnect, said. “SemaConnect’s new ICPA contract simplifies the purchase process to help public entities save time and money on premium products. We look forward to supporting Maryland’s electrification goals and helping more Maryland drivers stay charged.”

SemaConnect charging stations are now available for Maryland public entities using Sourcewell contract 042221-SEM.

For more information, visit semaconnect.com.