Indiana on-ramp a hot mess after sauce spill

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A tanker truck spilled hot sauce on an Indiana highway on March 16, in what may be a tragedy for those who love some extra heat with their food.
Firefighters with the Monroe Township Fire Department (MTFD) were called to a semi tanker leaking hot sauce along an Interstate 65 on-ramp near Henryville, according to Firehouse.com.
Another tanker truck eventually arrived, and its crew assisted with the clean up, transferring the spicy liquid from the leaking container to the fully-sealed unit.
The scene was eventually cleared “without any of the runaway sauce for the next taco-Tuesday,” the MTFD said in a Facebook post.
Officials from the Clark County Health Department were on-scene to monitor the cleanup. There were no injures, and authorities didn’t say what caused the leak.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.