Mercedes unveils new electric Class 8 rig

HAMBURG, Germany — Mercedes-Benz Trucks has unveiled the series version of the first battery-electric long-haul truck with the three-pointed star.

The manufacturer presented the Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 on Tuesday, Oct. 10, as a world premiere to an international audience at an event south of Hamburg.

With this heavy-duty electric truck, the manufacturer plans to define the new standard in road freight transport — in terms of technology, sustainability, design and profitability for e-fleet operators, a news release stated.

The high battery capacity of more than 600 kilowatt hours — hence the model designation 600 — and a new electric drive axle developed in-house enable the e-truck to achieve a range of 310 miles without intermediate charging.

The batteries can be charged from 20% to 80% in about 30 minutes at a suitable charging station with an output of around one megawatt.

The vehicle is technically designed for a gross combination weight of up to 44 tons.

With a standard semi-trailer, the eActros 600 has a payload of around 22 tons in the European market. In some cases, national law may permit a higher payload.

“Visually, the e-truck is characterized by a fundamentally new, puristic design with clear lines and an aerodynamic shape,” the news release stated. “When it comes to profitability for fleet operators, the electric truck is intended to set new standards, over the long term replacing the majority of diesel trucks in the important long-haul transport segment. The core of Mercedes-Benz Trucks‘ concept for battery-electric long-distance transport is to offer customers a holistic solution consisting of vehicle technology, consulting, charging infrastructure and services.”

Sales of the electric truck start this year, with the start of series production planned for the end of 2024.

In addition to the tractor unit, Mercedes-Benz Trucks will also produce rigid variants of the eActros 600 right from market launch, offering customers further possible applications for all-electric transport. A fleet of around fifty prototype vehicles is currently being built, some of which are also to be put into practical testing with first customers in a next step.

Karin Rådström, CEO Mercedes-Benz Trucks, said: “The eActros 600 stands for the transformation of road freight transport towards CO2-neutrality like no other truck with a three-pointed star. It is characterized by highly innovative drive technology that can offer our customers particularly high energy efficiency and thus profitability. This makes entry into e-mobility even more attractive for fleet operators.”