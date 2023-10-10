Man killed after falling from truck cab in Texas

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after falling from the back of a tractor-trailer cab in Texas.

According to police, the incident happened at around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, along Interstate 35 south in Von Ormy, Texas, near San Antonio.

Police said they believe the deceased man, along with another man, were both migrants who had stowed away on the back of the tractor.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said that the dead man lost his grip on the truck, then fell down the wheel well and was run over by the rig.

The other migrant wasn’t found but is believed to be uninjured, police said.

None of the people involved in the incident were named by authorities. The investigation is ongoing.