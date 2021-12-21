More than 3,000 Great Dane trailers being recalled

WASHINGTON — Two models of Great Dane trailers are being recalled because the wheel hubs may have insufficient amounts of lubrication, which could cause the bearings to fail.

According to a news release from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the 2022 Great Dane Champion and 2022 Great Dane Everest models are affected by the recall.

In all, 3,288 trailers are being recalled, the news release stated.

“Hub bearing failure could cause the wheel hub assembly to detach, causing a loss of stability and control, creating a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash,” according to the news release.

“Great Dane will work with SAF Holland, the wheel hub supplier, to inspect the wheel hubs and add the proper amount of lubricant as necessary, free of charge.”

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 1, 2022. Owners may contact Great Dane customer service at (877) 369-3493.