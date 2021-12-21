Florida college creating new commercial driving facility

YULEE, Fla. – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has awarded more than $3.1 million to Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) to establish the Nassau County Transportation Education Institute, a commercial driving facility that will expand the workforce training available at FSCJ’s Nassau Center.

“I am proud to make these awards to Florida State College at Jacksonville and to the Big Bend Technical College,” DeSantis said. “These awards will advance Florida’s skilled workforce by providing Floridians with state-of-the-art learning opportunities that will prepare and equip future workers while supporting continued growth in their communities.”

The funds will allow FSCJ to purchase new training trucks and construct two commercial vehicle driving pads for the Transportation Education Institute, according to a news release.

Through this program, students can obtain commercial driver’s license class B and class C credentials.

“In turn, individuals will be equipped to enter the workforce in the high-wage transportation, logistics and supply chain industry in Northeast Florida,” the news release stated.

The program will be able to provide required driving classes and endorsements for an estimated 1,240 individuals to obtain high-demand jobs in the transportation industry.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, these awards will prioritize workforce development projects that provide Floridians with the skills needed to thrive in the health and transportation industries,” said Secretary Dane Eagle of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). “Floridians will have the opportunity to earn the necessary skills to succeed in two of Florida’s fastest growing industries.”

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E., called commercial drivers a “critical component of our supply chain, as these men and women help ensure the efficient movement of goods within each of our communities.

“Through these awards, Governor DeSantis is providing more opportunities for this crucial industry as the need for additional skilled drivers has been very clear, especially this past year.”

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by DEO and Enterprise Florida Inc. and chosen by the governor to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

