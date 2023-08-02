NACFE set to track electric trucks as part of study event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) has posted a video of the first of 10 fleet profiles for its Run on Less – Electric DEPOT event.

The event will be held from Sept. 11-30 and will track 21 different battery electric vans, step vans, medium-duty box trucks, terminal tractors and heavy-duty regional haul tractors, according to a news release.

The first video profiles Schneider’s operation in South El Monte, California.

Schneider says it will have 92 battery electric vehicles in operation at this site by September.

On Aug. 3, NACFE will be posting the video from PepsiCo’s Sacramento, California, location, where they are using Tesla Semis in long-haul transport of heavy beverages.

“We plan to post two videos a week highlighting each of the 10 fleet depots throughout August,” said Mike Roeth, NACFE’s executive director. “Each fleet depot was unique, and we encourage you to review the profiles and watch all the videos to gain a better understanding of what it takes to scale from one or two BEVs (battery electric vehicles) to 15 or more.”

The other eight profile videos will include:

OK Produce — The CEO of this fleet that delivers fruits and vegetables is committed to sustainability and improving air quality in his region.

Performance Team — You’ll learn details of the quick ramp up with Volvo trucks for port short hauls.

WattEV — Here you’ll learn about Trucking- and Charging-as-a-Service.

Penske — This fleet has deployed EVs from multiple OEMs, so chargers require a high level of interoperability.

Frito-Lay — In less than a year, Frito-Lay finished a complete facility revitalization including adding EVs.

Purolator — This Canadian fleet uses Level 2 overhead chargers for its vans and step vans and is committed to quickly scaling up its deployment of battery electric delivery vehicles.

UPS — Package delivery vans are charging inside the fleet’s facility while large trucks charge outside. One smart charging control system manages all charging.

US Foods — Portable charging helped this fleet keep its EVs charged with each charger supporting three heavy-duty trucks.