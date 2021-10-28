Navistar settles EPA violations with $52M fine, destruction of engines

WASHINGTON — Navistar Inc. has agreed to pay a $52 million civil penalty and mitigate at least 10,000 tons of nitrogen oxide in order to resolve violations of the Clean Air Act.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ), Navistar tried to skirt new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emissions laws by labeling 2009 heavy-duty diesel engines as 2010 models. Stricter regulations on emissions went into effect in 2010.

In addition to the fine, Navistar will also forfeit its current account of nitrogen oxide credits, and purchase and destroy enough older diesel engines to prevent 10,000 tons of future emissions, the USDOJ said in a news release.

In 2015, the United States filed suit against Navistar alleging that in 2010, after the lower emission standards went into effect, the company sold 7,749 engines that were not certified and did not meet the new standards.

Navistar had marketed and sold the engines installed in its International-branded trucks as being EPA-certified model year 2009, even though it completed all manufacturing and assembling processes for the engines in 2010. The court held that the engines were, in fact, from model year 2010 and required to be covered by a 2010 certificate of conformity.

“This settlement shows we will hold companies accountable when they skirt the law to gain advantage at the expense of public health,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.

“The department’s steadfast pursuit of this case achieved a just result, including that the company must mitigate the harm it caused and, in doing so, specifically must consider assisting communities overburdened by pollution.”

Acting Assistant Administrator Larry Starfield for the EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance said that “older diesel engines without modern emissions controls emit significant amounts of air pollution that harms people’s health and takes years off people’s lives. This harm is greatest in communities near busy roadways, which are too often overburdened by high levels of ozone and particulate matter pollution. Today’s settlement will protect these vulnerable communities by preventing the emission of 10,000 tons of NOx from older, heavily-polluting commercial vehicles and equipment.”