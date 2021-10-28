Cyber attackers strike Marten Transport

WASHINGTON — Marten Transport Ltd. officials have told the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that they were the victims of a cyber attack in early October that “accessed and encrypted files on (company) servers.”

In a Wednesday filing with the SEC, the company said that the unauthorized access happened on Oct. 3 and included the download of “certain data files.”

“Promptly upon discovery of the incident, the Company launched an investigation and engaged legal counsel and industry-leading incident response professionals,” the SEC filing stated. “The Company has notified law enforcement and will provide any notices that may be required by applicable law.”

The filing further stated that “while the investigation of the incident is ongoing, the Company has implemented a series of containment and remediation measures to address this situation and reinforce the security of its information technology systems. As a result, the Company was able to restore full functionality to its information technology systems quickly with minimal disruptions to its operations.”

Based on its preliminary assessment, Marten officials said they do not believe the incident will have a material impact on its business, operations or financial results.

“Nonetheless, the investigation indicates that certain employee data may have been at risk during the event and, out of an abundance of caution, the Company is offering its employees with credit monitoring and identity restoration services at no cost for two years,” according to the SEC filing.

Marten, located in Mondovi, Wisconsin, employs more than 3,000 people.

This is the latest in a string of recent cyber attacks on companies in the United States. Sinclair Broadcasting, which owns dozens of television stations throughout the U.S., is still recovering from an attack that came several weeks ago. It crippled the stations’ abilities to provide full newscasts for several days.

Click here to read the full SEC filing.