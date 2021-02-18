Navistar’s International Truck, IC Bus, parts business awarded Sourcewell government contracts

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar last week announced that its commercial truck and bus brands, International Truck and IC Bus, as well as its parts business have each been awarded cooperative contracts through Sourcewell, a government agency tasked with helping government agencies, educational institutions and nonprofits work more efficiently.

The contracts, which began at the beginning of 2021 and are established for the next four years, designate International Truck, IC Bus and Navistar’s parts business as a verified seller to more than 65,000 nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and Canada that are participating agencies of Sourcewell. These organizations include state and local governments, public and private education, research agencies, charity industries, and food banks.

International Truck has been a Sourcewell contract holder since 2016; this is the first time IC Bus and Navistar’s parts business have been awarded contracts.

“Through this program, nonprofit organizations that are Sourcewell members are able to purchase our industry-leading vehicles without having to spend time and money on the bid process,” said Mark Stasell, vice president of Navistar’s vocational truck division. “We are proud to be a part of this program and be a partner in helping these organizations reach their business goals.”

These new Sourcewell cooperative contracts will save participating organizations time and money by eliminating much of the work associated with the bidding process for International and IC Bus vehicles — including spec’ing equipment and advertising and evaluating bids. This work is instead done by Sourcewell and allows participating organizations to jump straight to a P.O. offer; vastly speeding up the time to equipment delivery. For parts, Sourcewell members are given a streamlined buying process. Members can purchase parts from any dealership within the network at any time, and can leverage the buying power of the collective group.

All International Truck and IC Bus models are available through the contract.

“We are happy to work with Sourcewell to provide school districts and nonprofits access to our industry leading products that otherwise might not have had the resources to do so,” said Trish Reed, vice president and general manager of IC Bus.