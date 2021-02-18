Black History Month leaders: Driver Dee Sova thrives on helping others

During Black History Month, Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) is recognizing the achievements of professional truck drivers for their modern-day successes in the trucking industry.

Dee Sova, a driver for Prime Inc., is recognized as one of this year’s Black History Month Leaders who are helping to move America forward every day.

Sova said she decided to become a professional truck driver nearly 30 years ago when, as a single mother, she wanted to provide a better lifestyle for her family. During her years on the road, she has racked up close to 3 million safe miles.

Today, Sova has three adult daughters and her husband has one son; together they have 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Sova and her husband drive as an over-the-road team hauling fresh, frozen and dry goods. The couple’s 11-pound Chihuahua is an honorary member of the driving team, and Sova said her husband cooks on the truck, especially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During her 30-minute breaks, Sova’s favorite activities are connecting with family and friends via Facebook and Instagram. In addition, she said, she has recently started reading personal growth and development books.

Having a chance to see this beautiful country and meeting a lot of people along the way are two of the things Sova likes best about being a professional truck driver. She loves meeting people that help her “get to the next level,” and connecting with those people is very important to her.

“I meet most of these people while shopping,” she said with a giggle.

Sova also wants the public to know what an awesome a career the trucking industry can provide.

“The industry is constantly changing, so new drivers must be prepared to roll with those changes as they come,” she said. “While it is exciting to see the beautiful country, drivers make a commitment to leave their families to serve the needs of others. They do so with pride and deserve to be valued. This industry has a multitude of opportunities, but it takes a servant’s heart to plug into it long-haul.”