Neste expands green fueling network in California with two new stations

HOUSTON — Neste, a producer of renewable diesel made from waste material, has opened two new fueling stations in central California, providing greater accessibility to Neste MY Renewable Diesel. The number of Neste MY Renewable Diesel fueling stations in California has more than doubled since 2019. The company’s ambition is to create a “green fueling network” across the U.S. West Coast, making it easier for fleet managers to switch to renewable diesel.

The fueling stations are open 24/7, are strategically located near major commercial freight routes and are designed to accommodate commercial fleet vehicles of all sizes. The new cardlock locations are operated by Neste’s authorized distributor, Van De Pol Petroleum. Both new sites take Pacific Pride Cardlock Cards and are located in Stockton, California, at 4407 E. Waterloo Road, and Lodi, California, at 351 Beckman Road.

Each location is regularly supplied with Neste MY Renewable Diesel, a low-carbon fuel produced from 100% renewable and sustainable raw materials that cuts greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to petroleum diesel, according to Neste. The two new fueling stations join eight existing Neste-branded fuel stations in the California cities of San Leandro, San Jose, Keyes, Ripon, Wasco, Buttonwillow and Shafter. In addition, Neste offers a resource page to help drivers and fleet managers find nearby fueling stations and certified distributors.

“Intensified by climate change, wildfires in California have taken lives, upended whole communities and are on track to cause $10 billion in damages,’” said Carrie Song, vice president for Renewable Road Transportation in North America. “This is unacceptable and shows the urgent need for California to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its transport system. Our goal is to give fleet operators an easy choice — keep running your vehicles on fossil diesel and contribute to a climate catastrophe, or switch right now to renewable diesel and help fight climate change and pollution.”

Neste’s fuel has already replaced more than 1.6 billion gallons of fossil diesel in California, the equivalent of taking up to 3.9 million cars off the road per year. Neste plans to continue expanding its renewable diesel footprint across the West Coast.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a California Air Resources Board (CARB) compliant drop-in replacement fuel that’s compatible with all diesel engines and can be integrated into all diesel fuel infrastructures at no extra cost. The combination of modern diesel engines with renewable diesel is a “today” solution and will continue to provide fleet operators with an affordable way to future-proof their investments and equipment as new rules come into effect, according to a statement from Neste.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is available to public and private fleets in California through authorized distributors. For more information click here.