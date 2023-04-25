New railroad invention allows locomotive to ‘decide its own path’

DENVER — A new transportation invention was recently shown for the first time ever at a model railroad show in Colorado.

According to a news release, the Holtzman Inc. invention can be described as trains with steering wheels, meaning a train decides its own path when running over a network of rails, not the tracks on which it is riding.

In conventional rail networks, switches determine the path for trains. The invention, described in patent US11,364,940, uses lateral force on the train car to select a desired route at a junction, rather than having all cars follow the same route based on switch settings.

The invention is being marketed first as a toy to demonstrate its potential for real-world applications.

“It was originally introduced as a solution for traffic gridlock and for reducing CO2 from transportation,” according to a news release. “This invention enables new types of energy-efficient transportation systems for delivering people and goods.”

According to Holtzman Inc., “the urgency of climate change does not allow the years required for a traditional adoption. The models shown at the train show are 3-D printed and files are available for download, so these toy trains can be available by Christmas 2023.”

Two variants are available, one that can be driven with a RC controller and a computerized version that can be controlled with Wi-Fi.

Videos of the models are available by clicking here.

“Climate change is the challenge of our generation,” said Tom Williams of Holtzman Inc. “We can choose to meet it, or we can retreat into our shells and suffer the consequences. This rail system allows a network of rail vehicles to operate like cars on roads. Conservation is key. The low rolling resistance of rails can result in large fuel savings. The power of connected computers can result in safe travel. The rail cars can best be driven by a Traffic Control System while on the rails.”